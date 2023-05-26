Emerging reports indicate that two prominent British heavyweight boxers, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, are engaged in discussions for a highly anticipated showdown slated for September at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. This exciting development has sparked considerable buzz among boxing enthusiasts.

Negotiations between Fury and Joshua's promoters, George Warren and Eddie Hearn began this week. This significant development signals the official start of the talks aimed at bringing two of boxing's top names together.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua had a heated conflict before their fight in December last year, only for the event to be canceled. In an unexpected change of events, 'The Gypsy King' dropped out of the fight in favor of a trilogy showdown with Derek Chisora and secured a 10th-round KO.

Tyson Fury found himself in discussions with Oleksandr Usyk, as they explored the possibility of an undisputed heavyweight championship fight scheduled for April 29 at Wembley Stadium. However, the negotiations, which gained significant media attention, ultimately fell through in March, causing Fury to shift his focus towards a planned comeback in the U.K. on July 15.

Whereas, Anthony Joshua secured victory over Jermaine Franklin by earning a unanimous decision in a 12-round bout. The judges' scores of 118-111 and 117-111 (twice) reflected 'AJ's' dominance throughout the match, affirming his well-deserved win.

Tyson Fury urges Alex Pereira to smile while taking a picture

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury embarked on a visit to Australia, coinciding with Joseph Parker's match in Melbourne. During his time in the country, Fury had the opportunity to meet various influential figures from the world of mixed martial arts, including Tai Tuivasa, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Among these notable encounters, Fury's interaction with striking sensation Pereira stood out, garnering significant interest. Recently, a captivating video surfaced on Reddit, providing a glimpse into the exchange between these two highly accomplished athletes.

The footage captures a moment where 'The Gypsy King' requests 'Poatan' to smile while they pose for a selfie. Unbeknownst to Fury, Pereira is renowned for his trademark deadpan serious face, which adds to his mystique as a fighter. Despite Fury's request, Pereira stays true to his characteristic expression, maintaining his serious demeanor.

