The reigning WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has expressed his strong desire to face fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated bout scheduled for September.

Fury claims that he has taken the initiative by sending a contract to 'AJ', indicating his serious intent to make this blockbuster matchup a reality.

According to recent reports, negotiations are underway between the respective camps of two prominent heavyweight boxers, hinting at a showdown scheduled at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.

'The Gypsy King' took to social media to publicly urge Joshua to swiftly sign the contract and fulfill the desires of the boxing fans:

"A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come off AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time I'm not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is now on your side."

Check out Tyson Fury's social media post below:

After his bout against Derek Chisora in December, Tyson Fury was on track to face Oleksandr Usyk in April for the undisputed championship. However, the negotiations for the fight fell apart, leading to a setback in Fury's plans. This turn of events disrupted the highly anticipated matchup between the two fighters and left Fury searching for alternative avenues to continue his journey toward becoming the undisputed champion.

Fans react to Tyson Fury calling out Anthony Joshua

The boxing community erupted with enthusiasm and anticipation in response to Tyson Fury's call-out directed at Anthony Joshua. Fans from all corners expressed their excitement and eagerness for the long-awaited confrontation between these two highly regarded fighters.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @OlusuyiE remarked:

"Sounds like someone trying to cash out before getting knocked out by Usyk."

Another user @CJ07370 stated:

"Lets go King. Time to feed the fists again! In order to be the best you have to take out the best. Joshua will never be the best without taking on the King. Wouldnt be surprised if you get a 1st or 2nd round knockout but still. Gotta see how bad Joshua wants to be top dog."

CJ @CJ07370 @Tyson_Fury @anthonyjoshua @wembleystadium Lets go King. Time to feed the fists again! In order to be the best you have to take out the best. Joshua will never be the best without taking on the King. Wouldnt be surprised if you get a 1st or 2nd round knockout but still. Gotta see how bad Joshua wants to be top dog.

@WestHamMatters claim's that Tyson Fury is bluffing:

"Boring. You may well have sent a draft contract but who knows what it says. Seen this trick too many times."

⚒️Brownie ⚒️ @WestHamMatters @Tyson_Fury @anthonyjoshua @wembleystadium Boring. You may well have sent a draft contract but who knows what it says. Seen this trick too many times

《Perry》 @PerrySpurs @Tyson_Fury @anthonyjoshua

《Perry》 @PerrySpurs @Tyson_Fury @anthonyjoshua @wembleystadium 1. What's the split?2. Are you creating a rematch situation you can avoid @usykaa ??

The Tories Out @TheToriesOut @Tyson_Fury @anthonyjoshua 🤣🤣🤣🤣



@wembleystadium Remember this you big fraud. What will it be this time. 90-10 cut AJ, then cry wolf that he is ducking me and then saying: "I am never going to make a fight with the bodybuilder." Predictable.🤣🤣🤣🤣

