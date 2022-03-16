"Smash his face in"- Tyson Fury is cheering for UFC Heavyweight Tom Aspinall in his upcoming fight against Alexander Volkov

Tom Aspinall is one of the most promising prospects in the UFC heavyweight division, and on Saturday night he headlines his first UFC Fight Night at the sold out O2 Arena in London, England. Firmly in his corner is his old sparring partner and two-time world boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Aspinall trained with Tyson Fury for two years back when Fury was returning to action after a three year break due to depression and substance abuse. Those that stuck around with Fury when few believed he could return to championship form have his undying loyalty, and 'The Gypsy King' recorded a special message for Aspinall as his big night approaches.

"I just want to wish my buddy Tom Aspinall all the best in his upcoming UFC heavyweight fight. Good luck Tom, do the business. Smash his face in! Get up there, my boy, all the way to the motherf**king bank, man."

Watch Tyson Fury's video message to Tom Aspinall below (via The Mac Life):

Aspinall is 4-0 in the UFC with three knockouts and also has a mean Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu game that hasn't gotten much exposure in the octagon yet. It says a lot about the UFC's belief in Aspinall's potential that he earned the main event slot above other local stars like Paddy Pimblett and Arnold Allen.

UFC @ufc



Tom Aspinall JUST DID THAT #UFCVegas36 OHHHHH!Tom Aspinall JUST DID THAT OHHHHH! Tom Aspinall JUST DID THAT 😳 #UFCVegas36 https://t.co/60i3MrTXUo

Tom Aspinall will still face Alexander Volkov despite UK sanctions against Russia

There were serious questions surrounding whether Aspinall's Russian opponent Alexander Volkov would still be able to compete in the UK given the government's recent sanctions against Russia. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the UK Home Secretary announced via Twitter that they were suspending the visas of athletes from national sports teams involved in the military action.

Fortunately for Volkov, this ban doesn't seem to involve individual athletes unassociated with the Russian government. Alexander Volkov remains in the headlining slot, and two other Russian fighters, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Sergei Pavlovich, are set to fight each other on the undercard.

Volkov comes into this fight against Aspinall with an 8-3 record and is currently ranked #6 in the heavyweight division to Aspinall's #11. Most recently Volkov earned a victory over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267, returning to form after a one-sided decision loss to Ciryl Gane.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Ryan Harkness