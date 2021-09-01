"Fury used to knock me all over the place" - UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall discusses whether his former sparring partner Tommy Fury could defeat Jake Paul

UFC heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall is now only days away from his co-main event fight with the No.14-ranked Sergey Spivac. The Englishman is currently undefeated in the UFC, and a win over Spivac will likely catapult him right into the top-10 of the division.

Tom Aspinall is currently 3-0 inside the UFC, with all three fights coming by way of stoppages. One of Aspinall's most effective tools inside the UFC that led to two finishes is his lethal boxing.

One of the reasons Aspinall's boxing is so crisp and dangerous is that he has sharpened his skills with some of the best in the world. Aspinall is a former training partner of both Tyson and Tommy Fury. In fact, during a recent interview with The Schmo, Tom Aspinall revealed that he has sparred with five different members of the Fury family.

These days, it's hard to mention the topic of boxing without bringing up the name of Jake Paul. This is exactly what happened whilst Aspinall was discussing Tommy Fury, who is rumored to be a potential future opponent for Jake Paul. The Schmo asked for Aspinall's take on a potential matchup with 'The Problem Child'.

"I think Tommy Fury will beat Jake Paul, personally," said Tom Aspinall. "Tommy Fury used to knock me all over the place when we used to spar. We used to have some bad sessions... Tommy Fury, he can take a few shots, definitely, so he's gonna beat Jake Paul."

Tom Aspinall on Tyson Fury vs. Wilder and Joshua

The Schmo and Tom Aspinall also spoke about Tommy's older brother, Tyson Fury, who is currently preparing for a fight with Deontay Wilder.

Aspinall had the following to say about the upcoming fight, as well as a potential blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua:

"Yeah, Fury can beat them both in one night. Absolutely no issues. He can go back-to-back. He can do Wilder first, give him a five-minute break and then he can beat Joshua."

Whilst on the topic of Tyson Fury, The Schmo asked Aspinall if he thought Tyson Fury would ever transition to MMA. The UFC heavyweight responded by saying:

"I've not spoken to him for a long time actually. I think he's mostly in America in the moment, obviously I'm in the UK, so we don't see each other too much. But I'm sure he's gonna have a go one day."

You can check out The Schmo's full interview with Tom Aspinall below:

