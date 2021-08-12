Tyson Fury gives a health update on his new born child Athena, who is in the ICU

Tyson Fury recently shared a positive health update about his newborn, Athena, who was taken to the ICU immediately after her birth. According to the latest developments, Athena has thankfully had a stable day off the ventilator. Thanking his followers for their prayers, Tyson Fury wrote on Instagram:

"Update for everyone. Baby Athena is doing well & has had a stable day off ventilator, thanks to everyone for the prayers, still in ICU for now. Thanks to all the DRs & nurses. God bless you all."

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris welcomed their sixth child, Athena, on Sunday, August 8, with Tyson asking his followers to pray for the baby girl. While Athena was placed in the ICU after the birth, she was taken off the ventilator on Monday and reported to be stable.

However, Tyson Fury revealed on Tuesday that baby Athena was back in intensive care, hours after she was taken off the ventilator. Fury took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of a sleeping Athena where she can be seen attached to numerous wires. The 32-year old father of six wrote:

"Baby Athena is back on icu, please keep her in your prayers"

Providing some relief, baby Athena has been reported as stable in Tyson Fury's latest Instagram stories.

Tyson Fury's daughter had a premature birth

Tyson Fury's wife Paris revealed back in February that she was expecting a baby by early August. Paris also stated that the baby was likely to be born prematurely owing to a personal condition. Paris said on an episode of Loose Women:

"I usually have a condition that makes the babies come a bit earlier so it will probably be the beginning of August, which is better for me, the last few weeks are terrible!"

Amidst the battle for his daughter's health, Tyson Fury has been raising money for Alder Hey Family House Trust. The trust runs Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and helps provide rooms for the families of sick children. 'The Gypsy King' has already raised £28,000 by selling off two signed WBC belts to an unknown donor on GoFundMe.

