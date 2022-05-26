"Nice bit of rolling around the mat" - Tyson Fury grapples with Nick Diaz, rumors of hybrid-rules fight persist

Nick Diaz recently posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram of himself and boxing champion Tyson Fury training in the gym. Going by the pictures, the two appeared to be engaging in a grappling session.

Under Diaz's post, 'The Gypsy King' left a comment that read:

"Nice bit of rolling around the mat."

Tyson Fury and Nick Diaz training together

Diaz was last seen in action when he went toe-to-toe against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. The fight was a rematch 17 years in the making as the two first competed at UFC 47 in 2004. Their first encounter ended in a vicious knockout win for Diaz.

The rematch at UFC 266 was the Stockton native's first fight in over six years. The event did not go to plan for the 38-year-old as he lost the fight via third-round TKO.

In a recent video uploaded by TMZ Sports, Diaz said that he was looking to return to the octagon by the end of the year and wanted a title shot against Kamaru Usman upon his return.

Talk about Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's reported hybrid-rules fight increases

Talk of a potential superfight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing star Tyson Fury has been doing the rounds in the combat sports world.

On multiple occasions, the two athletes have expressed interest in fighting each other in a hybrid-rules fight. One example was after Fury's recent win over Dillian Whyte, when Ngannou entered the ring and spoke about competing against 'The Gypsy King'.

At the time, 'The Predator' mentioned that the contest may be fought with MMA gloves, which would likely favor the Cameroonian.

According to the UFC champion, he will be a free agent in early 2023 if a new deal with the UFC isn't agreed. With that in mind, the possibility of Fury vs. Ngannou appears quite real at the moment.

If this superfight gets made, it could possibly turn into one of the biggest combat sports events of all time.

