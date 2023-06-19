Tyson Fury may face fan backlash over potential Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones fight, says Andre Ward - "The boxing world is a bit upset"

Tyson Fury has teased a crossover boxing match against either Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones. Nothing has come to fruition, however, and the WBC heavyweight champion remains without an opponent for his next bout.

International Boxing Hall of Famer Andre Ward recently stated that he would like to see both fights before noting that he doesn't think either bout will materialize soon. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of "The MMA Hour," Ward stated:

"I don't see Tyson really fighting either one of those guys. I really don't. I think Tyson will take a bag like Floyd [Mayweather] did, but I think Tyson is really trying to figure this boxing thing out.

"I want to see what happens with him with this fighting because he seems to have trouble getting a fight in boxing, much less an MMA fight, and I don't think right now Tyson Fury should do that."

Andre Ward continued:

"You've been off with boxing, the boxing world is a bit upset. They're clamoring like, 'Dude, what's next? We hear you talk, but where's the fight?'

"If he took that, if he veered that way right now, I don't think it'd be the right time. Get a boxing fight, [Oleksandr] Usyk, [Anthony] Joshua, something like that, and then go fight one of those guys."

Check out Andre Ward's comments on the potential crossover bout below (starting at the 21:52 mark):

Fury has not fought since December 2022, but has traded words with Ngannou for well over a year. Jones was recently brought into the mix after Joe Rogan claimed he would be able to defeat Fury.

UFC offers Tyson Fury a contract to face Jon Jones

As mentioned earlier, Tyson Fury has exchanged words with each of the last two fighters to hold the heavyweight title. The WBC heavyweight champion recently revealed that the UFC offered him a contract to face Jon Jones in a hybrid fight, stating:

"There's talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday, so you never know what's going to happen. The future is bright for sure, and there's a lot of options out there."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below:

Francis Ngannou, who the UFC was unwilling to allow to take a boxing match prior to his departure, weighed in on the offer. He suggested that the promotion is looking to take him down:

"That was never an idea when I was in the UFC. Now that I’m not in the UFC, I think everything is all about how to take down Ngannou, but Ngannou stands up."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

