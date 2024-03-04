Tyson Fury predicts round for Oleksandr Usyk stoppage, refuses to talk rematch clause - "I could get brain damage and die"

The heavyweight boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled for May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, and 'The Gypsy King' is as confident as ever in his abilities to triumph over the Ukrainian.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground about the upcoming clash, the Englishman claimed he was not too impressed with his fellow heavyweight champion's recent performances. Furthermore, the WBC title holder predicted he would knockout Usyk in under seven rounds.

Although the 35-year-old had hinted at having a rematch clause in place for the undisputed clash, in a recent video on his Instagram, the champion pugilist refrained from discussing the possibility of a rematch, saying:

"Listen, I only take one fight at a time. I could get brain damage and die in the first Usyk fight, so you can't look past any fights. [I] might get run over by a train, who knows, by that time, but one fight at a time. You see how you feel afterwards. If you feel fit and ready and healthy and injury-free, then you go again. If not, call it quits."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments below (5:36):

While many had long considered Fury the best heavyweight on the planet, his lackluster performance against Francis Ngannou last October has sown seeds of doubt in many fight fans about 'The Gypsy King's' ability to beat Usyk.

As such, the money lines for the fight are close. According to Odds Shark, Fury is a -125 favorite over the unified title holder (+100 underdog) for the undisputed clash.

Tyson Fury talks about his fight camp for Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is arguably the most monumental bout in heavyweight boxing in recent years, especially since it will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. However, Fury's camp for the fight doesn't reflect the enormity of the occasion.

While 'The Gypsy King' had previously claimed that he had been in camp twelve weeks before some of his past bouts, speaking to TNT Sports boxing in the lead-up to his upcoming clash, Fury revealed:

"I don't train this far out; come on, who do you think you're talking to? I'm a professional athlete. I train four, [or] five weeks for these fights... Please, yeah, like I'd train 12-weeks for [Deontay] Wilder and everybody else. Four, five weeks. How much training does a man need? Three or four weeks of sparring, one week resting, done."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments below (5:00):