Tyson Fury's brother clears the air on viral Jai Opetaia sparring rumors - "He looks like he has got a f***ing glass chin"

Tyson Fury's brother Shane has opened up on the infamous sparring session with Jai Opetaia.

'The Gypsy King' is currently scheduled to meet Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 in the biggest fight of his career. The winner of the bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades. Lennox Lewis was the last to accomplish the feat, doing so 24 years ago.

Fury was first set to meet 'The Cat' on Feb. 18, but the bout was postponed due to the British boxer suffering an injury. Prior to that cancelation, he had a famous sparring session with Opetaia. The Australian is currently Mairis Briedis on the undercard of Fury vs. Usyk in May.

The cruiserweight champion was brought into Fury's camp to help him prepare for the Ukrainian. However, Opetaia left after just one session and a couple of rounds of boxing. Quickly, rumors spread that the cruiserweight was kicked out due to dropping Fury badly in camp.

However, according to Shane Fury, that's not the case. In an interview with Boxing King Media, the brother of 'The Gypsy King' was asked about the situation. There, he responded (via Boxing Social):

“Listen, it’s a load of rubbish, that obviously never happened but people will believe what they want to believe... Tyson has never, ever been dropped in sparring, ever. He looks like he has got a f***ing glass chin in the ring but never in sparring has he ever been dropped."

Jai Opetaia's promoter releases statement about Tyson Fury

Tasman Fighters have released a statement about the infamous Tyson Fury vs. Jai Opetaia sparring session.

To the cruiserweight's credit, he was not the one who spread the rumor about dropping 'The Gypsy King'. Much the opposite, in fact. Not long after Opetaia left Fury's camp, the rumor spread like wildfire.

However, Opetaia's promoter quickly released a statement about the situation. On X, the Australian reposted the statement, showing his support for it. In the statement, Tasman Fighters confirmed that things are fine between the two boxers.

Furthermore, Tyson Fury wasn't dropped by Opetaia in sparring. A segment of the statement on social media read:

"Jai Opetaia has recently returned from Saudi Arabia where he sparred and trained with Tyson Fury. They were fantastic, competitive rounds and an incredible experience for Jai. However, any talk of either boxer being dropped is not true."

