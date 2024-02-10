"I know this sport" - Former champion unsurprised by Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk postponement

Shawn Porter wasn't surprised to see Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk moved.

On Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' were set to fight. The bout was going to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, who accomplished the feat 24 years ago. 'The Lion' was even supposed to be in attendance for the historic night.

Instead, the two heavyweights will hope to make history in May. Earlier this month, Fury withdrew from the contest due to sustaining a cut in sparring. Footage was later released of the incident, showing the British boxer getting slashed through a shot through his headguard.

For 'Showtime' Shawn Porter, he wasn't shocked to see the news. In a recent interview with ProBoxTV, the former champion was asked about Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk being canceled. There, Porter admitted that he expected it to happen.

In the interview, the retired boxer explained (via Boxing Social):

“I just know this game, I know this sport, I know what I’m looking at... How did I know? I’m looking at a Tyson Fury who is a bit older, he has done enough in the sport to retire, today, yesterday. He does not want to get in the ring with a guy like Usyk and if he does, he is not going to do it until he is ready.”

Tyson Fury's sparring partner speaks on delaying Oleksandr Usyk bout

Agron Smakici has taken the blame for postponing Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Following the news of 'The Gypsy King' pulling out of the bout, many began to blast him. Even Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, speculated that the cut was inflicted on purpose.

However, video was quickly released of the sparring session that opened up the British boxer. While some from Usyk's team have cast doubt on the video, the man sparring Fury, Smakici, wants you to know that it's the real deal.

Earlier this month, the heavyweight spoke with IFL TV about postponing Tyson Fury's next fight. There, he took ownership of the incident but specified that he didn't elbow the Brit as some have claimed.

In the interview, Smakici stated:

“Unfortunately it looks like bad news because I cancelled the biggest fight, but it wasn’t on purpose. That’s nonsense [that I don’t feel bad] because I’m telling you it was a punch. I threw a punch. I feel the punch [but] because how he was pulling my head forward, maybe it goes to the elbow. I didn’t [do it] on purpose.”

