"Even if he wants to be a ballet dancer" - Tyson Fury's wife Paris Fury says he has her support if he wants to come out of retirement for unification bout 

The mainstay of husband Tyson Fury's incredible career, Paris Fury has given her blessing for 'The Gypsy King' to continue his reign.

Post-victory inside the Team Fury locker room, the wife of the heavyweight champion gave her thoughts on his possible retirement:

"Realisticly, I hope he does retire. The truth, in the bottom of my heart, I think if the unification fight came up...I think he would go for it. I just don't think he could resist. But he's always got my blessing whatever he chooses in life, if he wants to box, WWE, UFC, if he wants to be a ballet dancer I will support him and let him do what he wants to do because he's supported me in everything I've chose."

To watch the entire SecondsOut interview with Paris Fury, click below:

Paris Fury has cemented herself alongside Tyson Fury's Hollywood movie life and career, having experienced the highest highs and lowest lows with him. She's been Fury's rock in the darkest of times during his well-documented breakdown due to mental health struggles back in 2015.

Although supportive, Paris Fury would much rather see her partner hang up the gloves as she claims he no longer has anything to prove in the sport. The mother-of-six feels relieved that Fury's fighting days are potentially over, declaring him the greatest heavyweight.

Initially promising his retirement after his third meeting with Deontay Wilder, but now after his homecoming fight against Dillian Whyte, Fury could be done. So with that possibility, the dream of living a peaceful life on the shores of Morecambe Bay in northern England is almost in sight for the queen to 'The Gypsy King'.

What's next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury successfully defended his WBC Heavyweight Title against Dillian Whyte via a sixth-round knockout in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury 🥊



Thank you Wembley, We Made History!



God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ I Came I Saw I ConqueredThank you Wembley, We Made History!God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ #GypsyKing I Came I Saw I Conquered 👑🥊Thank you Wembley, We Made History! God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ #GypsyKing https://t.co/SYsX17A9vA

Fury sang praises to his fans, his opponent, and himself in the post-fight interview with the entire sporting world watching. After karaoke, Fury got back to business and explained what could entice him to stay out of retirement. The lineal champion responded at BT Sport's post-fight press conference, saying:

"Big Francis Ngannou was here today. He's on my hit list. A big exhibition fight however he wants it, in a cage, boxing ring, boxing gloves or UFC gloves...we can make it happen."

So, whether it's a gigantic exhibition against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, another showcase in sports entertainment, one last dance to become an undisputed champion or the final curtain already pulled. Tyson Fury's story has been one well worth reading.

Edited by Phil Dillon