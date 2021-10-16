“He’s a murderous puncher” - Joe Rogan hails Deontay Wilder as ‘one of the hardest punchers of all time’

Joe Rogan has directed words of high praise towards Deontay Wilder. The longtime UFC commentator, MMA analyst, and former Taekwondo competitor asserted that Wilder is one of the hardest punchers of all time.

On an edition of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Rogan weighed in on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s epic trilogy fight that took place earlier this month. Re-watching footage from the fight, he focused on the pair of knockdowns that Wilder scored against Fury in the fourth round.

Rogan also recalled how Fury had out-boxed and knocked down Wilder in the third round and had him in all sorts of trouble. However, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ turned the tables in round four with his terrifying punching power. Rogan stated:

“There’s maybe one or two other humans that have ever lived that could punch as hard as this guy. He’s without a doubt one of the hardest punchers of all time. So, he smashes Tyson Fury while he’s getting his a** kicked; smashes him with the right hand in the fourth round. Look at that fat roll down. Look at that fat. Look at it roll down. I mean that’s the shockwaves that ripple through his head. Most human beings right there are going out; most human beings. And then, he hits him again and clubs him to the ground there; hit him behind the ear. He’s a murderous puncher.”

Joe Rogan proceeded to emphasize that it was the skill differential between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder that proved to be the difference-maker. Rogan pointed out that Fury has been boxing since he was a child, and that Wilder took up boxing when he was around 19 years of age.

Furthermore, Rogan reiterated how dangerous Deontay Wilder is. Even in the trilogy matchup against Tyson Fury, Wilder was badly hurt and dazed for the better part of the fight.

You can watch Joe Rogan’s breakdown of the fight in the video below:

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring after a well-deserved break

Both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have earned widespread praise from the combat sports community for putting on one of the greatest fights of all time. Fury defeated Wilder via 11th-round KO and retained The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles.

Despite suffering a vicious KO defeat and losing the all-important trilogy, Deontay Wilder isn’t retiring anytime soon. ‘The Bronze Bomber’s’ coach Malik Scott recently told ES News that he’ll be taking a short break from in-ring competition before making his much-awaited comeback.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is likely to fight WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte next, as a possible heavyweight title unification fight to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion looms on the horizon.

Frank Warren @frankwarren_tv Take a moment to enjoy one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time…

Take a moment to enjoy one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time…

https://t.co/dluQ8P1nWF

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava