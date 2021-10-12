"That would be the greatest fight of all time" - Nico Ali Walsh talks about fantasy fight between grandfather Muhammad Ali and Tyson Fury

Nico Ali Walsh believes that a dream matchup between his grandfather Muhammad Ali and Tyson Fury would be the greatest fight of all time.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 21-year-old addressed Fury’s incredible performance in his trilogy matchup against Deontay Wilder.

When asked whether he thinks Tyson Fury ranks among the greatest heavyweights of all time, right up there with his grandfather Muhammad Ali, he stated:

“You know what, I’ve always said that Tyson Fury’s the greatest heavyweight of my era. And I’ve got to say that I believe Deontay is number-two, and that’s what Tyson said. So, I mean, it was an amazing fight tonight.”

Nico Ali Walsh was then asked if Tyson Fury could hold his own against Muhammad Ali in a fight. In response, he said:

“That would be my favorite fight to watch. You know, and I’m biased, so I would say my grandfather all the way. But that would be the greatest fight of all time…Oh, yeah. That would be the greatest fight of all time. The press conferences would sell out. The weigh-ins would sell out. The fight would sell itself.”

Multi-time heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers and combat sportspersons of all time. He was also a philanthropist, social reformer, and one of the most influential personalities in the pop culture realm.

You can watch Nico Ali Walsh’s interview in the video below:

Nico Ali Walsh’s boxing journey and Tyson Fury’s road to the undisputed title

Nico Ali Walsh made his professional boxing debut this August and defeated Jordan Weeks via first-round TKO. He is set to fight James Westley II on the October 23rd ESPN fight card promoted by Top Rank Boxing.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury holds The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles. ‘The Gypsy King’ could unify the titles by fighting Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

However, Usyk is set to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch next, and it’s believed that Tyson Fury could end up fighting WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Also Read

As of this time, Fury’s next opponent and comeback date haven’t been confirmed.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh