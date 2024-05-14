Tyson Fury walkout songs: Tracks the British boxer has previously used

The long-awaited showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place this weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming matchup will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Fury holds the WBC title, while Usyk boasts the WBA, WBO, and IBF championships.

The two heavyweight champions were originally scheduled to face off last December, but the Brit's challenging win against Francis Ngannou led to a two-month postponement. Additionally, Fury encountered a cut during one of his last sparring sessions, resulting in another three-month delay in the fight.

Fury is currently at the top of his game in the heavyweight division, with a strong legacy already established. However, there remains ample room for him to etch his name even deeper into the annals of boxing history. This Saturday night, 'The Gypsy King' has a chance to make that happen.

The 35-year-old Wythenshawe native embarked on his professional boxing journey back in December 2008 against Bela Gyongyosi. His breakthrough came in November 2015 when he clinched the IBF, WBA, and WBO world heavyweight titles by defeating Wladimir Klitschko.

However, his ascent was interrupted by a hiatus of two and a half years following the Klitschko bout, during which he faced legal battles with UKAD and grappled with personal challenges.

Since returning to the ring in June 2018, 'The Gypsy King' has experienced a remarkable ascent. In December of that same year, he participated in a memorable draw with Deontay Wilder, marking the only blot on his record while also sparking a legendary trilogy with the 'Bronze Bomber'.

The saga continued with Fury's triumphant knockout victory over Wilder in February 2020, securing the WBC championship. He further solidified his reign with another knockout win over the American in October 2021.

Which songs did Tyson Fury walk out to?

Tyson Fury is renowned not only for his prowess in the ring but also for his extravagant ring walkouts, befitting his larger-than-life persona. In his recent bout against Francis Ngannou, Fury's entrance was a spectacle, featuring a sequence of iconic songs.

It began with Dolly Parton's classic 'Jolene', followed by Roy Orbison's 'Oh, Pretty Woman', which amplified the anticipation as he made his grand entrance. The energy surged further with the pulsating beats of 'Baddadan' by Chase & Status and Bou.

With an impressive professional record of 34-0-1, including 24 wins by knockout, 'The Gypsy King' has typically made his entrance to the sounds of 'American Pie' by Don McLean. However, for his bout against Dillian Whyte, Fury added an extra flair to his walkout, mixing it up with the infectious beats of 'Juicy' by The Notorious B.I.G. and the rhythm of 'Sex on Fire' by Kings of Leon.

For his bout against Derek Chisora, the WBC heavyweight champion opted for a distinctive walkout. Fury appeared in a striking red robe, layered with warm clothing underneath, and instead of his customary crown, he sported a yellow beanie.

The arena resonated with the beats of 'Red Right Hand' by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, followed by a remastered rendition of 'Three Lions 96' by David Baddiel. The atmosphere reached a crescendo as 'Mr. Brightside' by The Killers set the stage for the showdown.