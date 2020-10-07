Tywan Claxton declines $250,000 job offer; becomes full-time fighter

Bellator Featherweight fighter Tywan Claxton suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career in September last year, at the hands of Emmanuel Sanchez.

Claxton was defeated by Sanchez by way of submission in their Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Opening Round matchup.

He has competed twice since his loss, a unanimous decision victory over Braydon Akeo last December, followed by a split decision loss to Jay Jay Wilson in July earlier this year.

Tywan Claxton turns down a $250,000 job offer; chooses to become a fulltime fighter

Tywan Claxton is a former amateur wrestler who successfully transitioned to the sport of MMA. Apart from competing under the Bellator MMA banner, Claxton is also a software developer.

Claxton has taken to his official Twitter account and put forth a tweet that has set the MMA community abuzz, regarding an important career decision the talented fighter recently made.

In his aforesaid tweet, Claxton revealed that he had received a job offer for the position of a full stack developer. The job would’ve earned him a whopping $250,000 salary per year.

Additionally, Claxton explained that he gave an interview for the position, not necessarily to seriously pursue the position, but rather to test his knowledge. Claxton added that he ended up receiving the job offer, however, turned it down.

Claxton asserted that he’s decided to be a full-time fighter and part-time developer, at least until he’s accomplished his goal of winning the Bellator Featherweight World Championship.

The tweet posted by Tywan Claxton read as follows:

“Today i was offered a full stack developer position making 250,000 / year...did an interview for sh**s and giggles, really to test my knowledge, ended up getting the offer...today i decided i was a full time fighter... part time developer... at least until i hear #AndNew”

While certain sections of the MMA world have lauded Claxton for his commitment to the sport, others have criticized him for making what they believe is a glaring financial miscalculation.

Can Tywan Claxton win the Bellator Featherweight title?

The Bellator Featherweight title is presently held by one-half of the feared Pitbull brother duo, Patricio Freire. He is a Bellator double champion, currently holding both the Bellator Lightweight and Featherweight Championships.

On the other hand, Tywan Claxton is an excellent fighter in his own right and could give most fighters in the Featherweight division a serious run for their money. Nevertheless, his recent losses have somewhat dented his plans of fighting for the Bellator Featherweight title.

That said, Claxton does have exceptional wrestling skills and has been working on improving his BJJ abilities as well, after his submission loss in 2019. Claxton’s striking has been consistently improving over the course of his career. That coupled with his grappling arsenal could make him a serious contender in the Bellator Featherweight division.

What are your thoughts on Tywan Claxton and his decision to turn down the $250,000 job offer? Sound off in the comments.