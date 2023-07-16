"U own this fraud" - Amanda Nunes' five-word shutdown of Julianna Pena receives a legion of supportive comments

Amanda Nunes' retort to Julianna Pena on Twitter drew a horde of support from fans in her favor.

"[My belt is Brazilian baby]"

Nunes was replying to this Pena tweet:

Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp ? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating ?

A fan @HtownOrphan wrote:

"There was no need for a third fight. Champ enjoy ur retirement. Pena is imo no longer relevant"

Another user @bluepoet3 opined on Julianna Pena's regular references to Amanda Nunes by writing:

"Like I've already said once today, maybe if Dana gives Peña a fight with Mayra Bueno Silva; another Brazilian, She can stop belly aching over Nunes retiring."

This fan made a request to 'The Lioness' by saying:

"Amanda you should come back just to knock her out."

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes have squared off against each other twice in the past. At UFC 269, Pena defeated Nunes by second-round submission to win the UFC women's bantamweight title. At UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her championship by sealing a unanimous decision victory.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' was scheduled to face 'The Lioness' in a trilogy at UFC 289 for the bantamweight gold but was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib. She was left seething as Nunes announced her retirement after defeating Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289. Pena has been repeatedly claiming that Nunes decided to retire to avoid facing her for a third time.

Amanda Nunes' fellow Brazilian, Mayra Bueno Silva, laughs off Julianna Pena's tweet

Amanda Nunes' compatriot Mayra Bueno Silva submitted former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the second round at UFC on ESPN 49. In her post-fight media interaction, she mockingly laughed off Pena's audacious tweet, which was brought to her attention by a reporter.

"She is just funny... okay... I love you Julianna but I will smash you... look [at] my fight, look [at] your fight, who win[s], oh Julianna shut up."

Check out the video on MMA Junkie's YouTube channel below (5:37):