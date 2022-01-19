UFC officially announces UFC London on March 19

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially announced that the octagon will be returning to England for UFC London.

The event is currently scheduled to go down on Saturday, March 19 and will take place at the O2 Arena. There is yet to be any announcements regarding who will be on the card. The popular opinion is that we'll see many of the same faces we did on the September 4 event which was initially set to mark the promotion's UK return.

Early rumors suggest Paddy Pimblett, Darren Till, Molly McCann, Jack Shore, Muhammad Mokaev and more could all have a seat at the table.

The following snippet is from a press release sent out by the UFC regarding UFC London:

"London, UK - The wait is over! UFC has today announced its eagerly anticipated return to London for Saturday, March 19, at The O2, marking the organisation’s 12th live event in the English capital.

"Following previous sell-out events, sports fans are advised to register their interest now via UFC.com/London for early access to tickets and more information on the event. Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, February 4, via AXS and Ticketmaster.

"Fight Club and The O2 priority members can purchase tickets from Wednesday, February 2 at 9:00 a.m and 10:00 a.m. GMT, respectively. Whilst newsletter subscribers and those who register their interest can gain early access to tickets from Thursday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m GMT.”

UFC president Dana White made the following comment regarding UFC’s return to London.

“Every time we put on an event in London it’s an unbelievable experience. The fans are incredible, and the fights are always off the charts. It’s a different kind of energy in England. And I can’t wait to get back there with a fight card on March 19th.”

When was the last UFC London event?

UFC London last took place back in March 2019. On that night, Jorge Masvidal began his "resurrection" in style with a vicious knockout win over Darren Till. The co-main event featured Leon Edwards grinding out a win over Gunnar Nelson. Masvidal and Edwards also got into an altercation backstage.

The plan, twelve months later, was for Leon Edwards to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena in March 2020. Unfortunately, due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled despite attempts from the UFC to move the card over to the United States.

