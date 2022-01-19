×
Dan Hardy thinks Eagle FC and Ali Abdelaziz contacted him for potential fight against Diego Sanchez

Dan Hardy (L) and Diego Sanchez (R) via Instagram @danhardymma and @diegonightmaresanchezufc
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 07:08 PM IST
News

Dan Hardy thinks he might have been a potential signing for Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion, Eagle FC. Hardy recently revealed that Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz had reached out to him on Instagram "a couple of weeks ago".

According to Hardy, Abdelaziz wanted to have a chat with him, though there has been no further correspondence. During a recent interview on Submission Radio, Hardy felt the conversation might have been regarding a fight against Diego Sanchez at an Eagle FC event:

"I did have a message from Ali [Abdelaziz], just a random Instagram message. He said, 'Hey, we should have a chat after the fights tonight.' And the fights were just starting. It was a couple of weeks ago... He said, 'Hey we should have a conversation.' And then you know, time moves on, time zones are different and I've not heard from him. And the next thing I heard, Diego Sanchez-Kevin Lee thing."

Hardy speculated that Sanchez might have himself proposed the potential matchup:

"So what's most likely happened, I'll just tell you straight, is they contacted Diego. They've said, 'Hey do you wanna fight for us?' And Diego said, 'Yeah, I want to fight Dan Hardy.' And then Ali contacted me. That's just me speculating."

Catch Hardy's interview with Submission Radio below:

When Diego Sanchez called out Dan Hardy

Diego Sanchez and Dan Hardy have not been on cordial terms since Sanchez called Hardy out in November 2020. Sanchez went on a callout spree on Twitter, which even targeted the likes of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

Vowing to give Hardy a warrior's death, 'The Nightmare' wrote:

"If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire"
If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire

Hardy immediately hit back, although the offer didn't seem to appeal to him:

"You’re a funny guy, @DiegoSanchezUFC... I can’t help but feel bad laughing at you though, when it’s clear that you need a serious psychological evaluation. Was calling me out your own idea, or did you get help from that mystical yoga teacher guy that you keep in your pocket?"

@DiegoSanchezUFC You’re a funny guy, @DiegoSanchezUFC... I can’t help but feel bad laughing at you though, when it’s clear that you need a serious psychological evaluation. Was calling me out your own idea, or did you get help from that mystical yoga teacher guy that you keep in your pocket?

Edited by Aziel Karthak
