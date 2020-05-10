Khabib Nurmagomedov has an interesting reaction to Tony Ferguson's UFC 249 loss

In the main event of UFC 249, Justin Gaethje pulled-off one of the most impressive wins of his career, as 'The Highlight' finished the undefeated Tony Ferguson and won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship.

With the win, Gaethje is now in line for a shot at the undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and will look to unify the UFC Lightweight Championship once he collides with 'The Eagle'.

Speaking of 'The Eagle', in the aftermath of Gaethje's win, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and had an interesting reaction to the fight and to the ending of Ferguson's undefeated streak in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to UFC 249 main event

Khabib Nurmagomedov was initially set for a title fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 which was set for 18th April, in the very first place. However, with the global crisis and COVID-19 pandemic, the event was scrapped and the UFC instead decided to re-schedule the PPV with the Ferguson vs Gaethje serving as the main event.

With Nurmagomedov stuck in his native land of Russia, Ferguson and Gaethje took centerstage and fought for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship at tonight's UFC 249, as 'The Highlight' pretty much dominated the entire fight and eventually got the job done by finishing 'El Cucuy' in the final round of the fight.

In reaction to the insane main event, reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov had this in say:

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

What's next for the UFC Lightweight Division?

With Justin Gaethje now in possession of the interim UFC Lightweight Title, a title unification bout between him and reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is bound to happen at some point down the road.