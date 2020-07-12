UFC 251- Jiri Prochazka drops Volkan Oezdemir

A big win comes for Jiri Prochazka in his UFC debut.

Jiri Prochazka's career continues to shine bright.

Jiri Prochazka

What a UFC debut it was for the Czech Republic's Jiri Prochazka. And the UFC's light heavyweight division needs to take notice.

The 27-year-old star extended a couple of streaks. He's now won 11 in a row and has 26 finishes in 27 wins. The 7th ranked Volkan Oezdemir was at a height disadvantage of 5 inches. And that along with the constant switches of stances gave "No Time" trouble.

Volkan did come out fast looking to exchange on the inside. But a left jab by Jiri woke Oezdemir up quickly. Jiri's awkward showboating was next level also. Along the fence, Prochazka was wobbled but he continued to smile. The two fired away and landed on each other.

Coming forward Jiri landed a left head kick that stung Volkan, backing him up near the cage. Prochazka then cracked him with a right hand and followed that up with a devastating combo. A left and then a right crumbled Oezdemir and put him out cold. The finish was at a quick 49 seconds of round two.

What's next for Jiri Prochazka?

Jiri Prochazka is certainly an exciting addition to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and could be an interesting prospect for the 205-lb division. With the lack of depth in the Light Heavyweight Division, things are definitely starting to look a lot better, especially with the addition of Jiri Prochazka.

Taking number seven out means more than likely he'll be ranked himself come next week. So he could very easily be getting a top 5 opponent next, as the UFC may want to build on his talent. It also ends Volkan's two-fight win streak.