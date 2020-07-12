UFC 251- Marcin Tybura outworks Maxim Grishin

Marcin Tybura ends Maxim Grishin's undefeated streak.

Maxim Grishin suffers a unanimous decision loss in his UFC debut.

Marcin Tybura

Marcin Tybura used a methodical controlling attack to pick up a unanimous decision win against Maxim Grishin. Throughout the first half of the fight, he controlled the center of the cage. He also controlled the clinch positions.

It was Maxim's first loss in 10 fights and in his UFC debut. The 34-year-old Tybura was unable to take down the usual light heavyweight, except for twice. The second of which sealed the win for him. Between rounds, while Grishin paced back and forth, it seemed as if Marcin was breathing heavily.

It came with 2:55 left in the fight, almost in the center of the octagon. He was able to pass guard, go into side control, into mount. There he locked in a body triangle, going into back control. He landed some ground and pound, opening up the 36-year-old Russian's nose. Marcin, also there searched for a submission but time ran out.

Earlier the far majority of the fight happened in the clinch position along the fence. And the duo did land strikes on each other there too. Despite the loss, Grishin's takedown defense was spot on. By the final round, although Tybura kept pushing forward, the pace slowed majorly.

What's next for Marcin Tybura?

After an impressive win over promotional newcomer Maxin Grishin, it remains to be seen what's next in store for Marcin Tybura. Fight fans around the world should certainly expect big things for the Polish fighter from here onwards, as we could witness Tybura in exciting fights in the 205-lb division.