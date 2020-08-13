The main event of UFC 252 will see Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier throw down one last time in a high stakes trilogy fight. The pair are currently tied with one win each, with Cormier winning the first by a first round knockout and Miocic winning the rematch by a fourth round TKO.

Ahead of the fight, several fighters spoke to BJPENN.com and shared their predictions for the all important trilogy fight. The majority of the fighters believe that DC will have the last laugh in the pair's rivalry and walk into the sunset with his head held high, and as the new UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC fighters predict Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 (h/t BJPENN.com) :

Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight: I think Cormier. It’s such a tough fight so I don’t even really know, but I’d say, Cormier.

Junior dos Santos, UFC heavyweight: I think it will be a good fight. They are both great fighter and no doubts they will give us a great show. In terms of who will win, in my opinion, I think Miocic will win and defend his belt.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: It will be an amazing fight, which I will enjoy after I get my win. It is tough to call, as Cormier is the better wrestler and on the feet Stipe has the power. I’ll give a slight edge to Cormier.

Marlon Vera, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight. I hope DC wins so he can retire with a title. Stipe will be able to keep competing. That is a great fight, they are 1-1 for a reason. I think DC gets the win and rides off into the sunset.

Calvin Kattar, UFC featherweight: That one I’d go with DC, but man that is a great fight.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: It is a toss-up but I think DC will get it done with his wrestling and retires as a champion.

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Stipe will KO Cormier again and cement himself as the greatest heavyweight of all-time. He has the most title defenses so this cements his legacy.

Chris Gutierrez, UFC bantamweight: Stipe will get it done again. He’ll stuff the takedown and is the much better boxer.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I love both of those guys and both are such good fighters and positive role models. The first time they met, I think Stipe underestimated DC and didn’t take it as seriously. In the second one, he made some big changes. I believe Stipe will take it again.