On Saturday night, the UFC will present to us the combustible UFC 252 pay-per-view at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The massive card will be helmed by a heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Daniel Cormier, who is all set to retire regardless of the result of the fight.

UFC 252 will see Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic’s third battle inside the Octagon together. In the first scrap, Daniel Cormier emerged the winner but later in the year the pair rematched in 2019. In that second meeting, Miocic settled the scores with a brilliant performance.

Now, tied at one win each, the pair will look to settle their rivalry at UFC 252. The event is being co-headlined by surging prospect Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera. The card also features a heavyweight showdown between former champion Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

On Friday morning, the fighters competing on the UFC 252 card weighed in. Given below is the full weigh-in results. (via MMA Junkie):

***Refresh for updates***

UFC 252 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV

Champ Stipe Miocic (233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236) – for heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Junior Dos Santos () vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)

Herbert Burns () vs. Daniel Pineda (146)

John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

UFC 252 Prelims | 8:00pm ET ESPN/ESPN+,

Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

TJ Brown (146.5)* vs. Danny Chavez ()

Livinha Souza () vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Advertisement

UFC 252 Early Prelims | 7:00pm ET ESPN/ESPN+

Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)

Kai Kamaka III (145.5) vs. Tony Kelley (145.5)

*Brown missed featherweight by 0.5 pounds, will have 1 additional hour to hit limit.