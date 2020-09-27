At UFC 253, Jake Matthews continued to impress at welterweight since his move from lightweight. He picked up his 3rd straight win in a row, and all three are by decision. This time he took out the legend Diego Sanchez.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner, Diego Sanchez came out of the gates flying. But he was met by right hands from Jake Matthews, that landed with pinpoint precision.

Jake Matthews registers impressive win over Diego Sanchez

Just about every time Jake Matthews threw it through Diego Sanchez's guard it did the damage. And quickly a small mouse was forming under the left eye of Diego. Sanchez fought most of that opening round with his back near the cage. And when he did rush in, as only he does; Diego would get popped. Jake Matthews scored a takedown and cracked the future Hall Of Famer with ground and pound, that opened his nose.

Diego then rushed again. But the pace slowed slightly till the middle of the middle round, but the duo did exchange leather. Matthews wasn't buying any of Diego's feints either.

Sanchez decided to start the 3rd round with a Jorge Masvidal move, that Jake didn't buy either. Jake Matthews' powerful left hand dropped Sanchez, as the 26-year-old jumped on him, landing ground and pound again. And this time it busted open the right side of Sanchez's face.

From the bottom, Diego hunted for a guillotine and an armbar to no avail. Choosing not to bring the fight back to the feet, Jake grinded on Diego, raining down hammer fists.

Jake Matthews, who was 11 years old when Diego was winning The Ultimate Fighter, did say it would be nice now to face a ranked fighter. The 38-year-old Sanchez was defeated for the 13th time. Although he has 4 fights left on his deal, insists that he will finish out that contract. As he has angled to look for a fight with Conor McGregor to close his career.