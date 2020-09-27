The UFC 253 co-main event saw the crowning of a new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion not named Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier, as the Polish sensation Jan Blachowicz once again displayed his immense strength and finished Dominick Reyes to become the new champ.

With Jon Jones having vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Title, Blachowicz and Reyes, the two top 205 contenders, were on course to fight for the vacant title and as predicted by many, the Pride of Poland reigned supreme yet again.

Jan Blachowicz wins the UFC Light Heavyweight Title

At tonight's UFC 253 pay-per-view, Jan Blachwoicz once again showcased his immense strength, as he finished Dominick Reyes in the second round of their light heavyweight title clash. With wins over the likes of Jacare Souza and Corey Anderson, Jan Blachowicz sure did possess a huge threat to the rest of the 205 division, however, standing across him in the Octagon was a man who took Jon Jones to the limit in his last fight.

On the back of an outstanding performance against the former champion, Dominick Reyes was somewhat labeled as the uncrowned champ, heading into this one. And early in the first round of the fight, Reyes looked smooth but took a formidable amount of damage from Blachowicz. As the round came to a close, Jan was clearly the better of the two in the first 5 minutes and it didn't take him too long to get the job done.

Four minutes into the second-round, Jan Blachowicz caught Reyes and eventually landed a few bombs to secure the win, and win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Following the win, the Polish fighter immediately called out Jon Jones and wants to face the former champion.