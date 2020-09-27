At UFC 253, after losing to Irene Aldana, the 7th ranked women's bantamweight Ketlen Vieira got back in the win column. In doing so, she ended Sijara Eubanks modest two-fight win streak.

She also did so without her main coach, Andre Pederne due to testing positive for Covid-19. Her lone corner was former Bellator Bantamweight champion, Marcos Galvao.

Ketlen Viera takes home the second fight of the evening, putting away Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision.#UFC253 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/eXpg3X1MuL — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 27, 2020

Ketlen Vieira beats Sijara Eubanks

With two Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belts, the fight wound up being a trade of leather as the two women let their hands fly. Ketlen Vieira pushed the action to the fence early into the clinch. Once on the break, they both began to throw their hands.

Sijara Eubanks looked to answer a solid jab from Ketlen, with kicks. As her takedown defense was solid throughout. By the end of the fight, Ketlen Vieira wound up going 2 for 5 on takedown attempts.

Eubanks eventually worked her way inside Vieira's range and fired away. But it was Ketlen mixing up her punch attack. She also picked up one of those takedowns as the opening round closed.

When Ketlen was able to get the fight to the mat, she found herself in Sijara's guard and couldn't do that much. Referee Jason Herzog stood the duo up relatively quick on the second takedown.

Both became careful with their strikes, looking to not waste energy. And then seconds later, they'd let their hands fly again. Sijara stung Ketlen with a left hook, head kick, which was then followed up with a right hand. But it wasn't as solid as Vieira's right.

Needing a finish in the final round, Sijara closed the fight with her own takedown. Ketlen rolled through it looking for a kneebar, but Eubanks fired away with hammer fists.

The 2 to 1 favorite Vieira, was supposed to fight Marion Reneau originally. But when she had to bow out, that's when Sijara Eubanks jumped in for her second fight in two weeks. It was also the 8th straight fight for Sijara Eubanks that ended as a unanimous decision.