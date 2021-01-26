UFC 257 injury report: Conor McGregor potentially sidelined for six months

Conor McGregor could be out of action for a long time as the Irishman has received a six-month-long medical suspension following his loss at UFC 257.

Mixedmartialarts.com released the full list of official suspensions. McGregor is expected to be out for half a year unless he is medically clear to compete; should the 32-year-old obtain a negative X-ray report of his right tibia/fibula, he will be eligible to step into the octagon again.

However, Conor McGregor will be out for a minimum of 45 days, irrespective of the X-ray result. He will also serve a 30-day no-contact suspension.

"That low calf kick was good. The leg was dead and then I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be." -Conor McGregor #UFC257pic.twitter.com/9tKXQhh5a6 — MMA mania (@mmamania) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor was handed the first knockout loss of his career after Dustin Poirier caught him with a flurry of punches that sent him to the canvas. Poirier was hailed for his gameplan after he consistently targeted McGregor's lead leg with his calf kicks.

Poirier will serve a seven-day suspension as a mandatory rest period. Michael Chandler, Joanne Calderwood, Marina Rodriguez, Brad Tavares, Julianna Pena, and Movsar Evloev will also undergo a seven-day suspension.

Dan Hooker is on a 45-day suspension, with no contact for 30 days. Jessica Eye, Amanda Ribas, and Nik Lentz will also serve the suspension for the same period.

Fighters who are handed a 30-day suspension include Makhmud Muradov, Arman Tsarukyan, Antonio Carlos Junior, Sara McMann, Marcin Prachnio, Khalil Rountree, Amir Albazi, and Zhalgas Zhumagomulov.

Andrew Sanchez and Matt Frevola are also on a six-month suspension, which can be avoided with a doctor's clearance. Sanchez will require a negative X-ray report of his nasal and left tibia/fibula, whereas, Frevola will need a negative X-ray report of his right hand.

John Kavanagh thinks Conor McGregor will recover in ten days

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh recently spoke about the Irishman's injury. Kavanagh stated that McGregor will recover in ten days, and will be ready to fight in May.

"There's no bone damage... I would say that in seven to ten days maximum, he will be back at full training," said Kavanagh.

"The leg is okay. It's going to be a couple of days before he's walking without any hindrance, but there's no serious damage to the peroneal nerve that goes down there on that side of the leg, which was kicked a number of times... He did a very tough workout this morning, and he is already looking for the next date, which we hope to get sooner rather than later," said Kavanagh.

Kavanagh also added that Conor McGregor's leg injury is not too severe and that he did a "very tough workout" the earlier morning.