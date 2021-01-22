UFC 257 loses main card fight on weigh-ins day

With mere hours to go for the commencement of UFC 257, the lightweight bout between Ottman Azaitar and Matt Frevola has reportedly been canceled.

As per MMA Junkie, the fight was scratched from the fight card due to reasons that are unknown as of yet. Matt Frevola still weighed in at 155.5 pounds, potentially as a stand-by fighter for one of two headlining fights.

Moreover, Ottman Azaitar, too, had apparently cut weight successfully before the fight. On his Instagram account, he shared a story posted by @juppsfightteam, his coach.

The story showed Ottman wrapped in a blanket, with the caption, "Hard weight cut (@ottmanazaitar) almost done Alhamdulillah". And this was just an hour before the weigh-in.

Jon Anik made the announcement regarding the cancellation during the weigh-ins.

UFC 257 will likely pack huge viewership due to the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. Therefore missing this opportunity to shine will certainly be a huge blow to both Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar.

Matt Frevola became a part of the UFC by winning big at Dana White's contender series back in 2017. He had two fights and victories in 2019, but did not get to scrap in 2020.

One of his bouts, scheduled for April 25 2020, got canceled due to the onset of coronavirus. Another scheduled fight met the same fate as one of his cornermen tested positive for the coronavirus. In fact, Frevola suffered three bout cancellations in 2020 and now has to contend with the trend continuing into 2021 as well.

You have to feel terrible for @MattFre16.



He had three bouts scheduled for 2020 and all of them were cancelled due to various circumstances and he did not get to compete.



Now his first scheduled bout of 2021 is also cancelled. https://t.co/6peEaLmqRC — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 22, 2021

It is unfortunate Ottman Azaitar cannot fight at UFC 257. The 30-year-old has managed to hold an MMA record clear of any loss uptill now. He has had two fights with the UFC, both round ending in first round KOs.

Still no word on why Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola was removed from UFC 257.



Frevola made weight at 155.5 pounds. Azaitar posted this on his Instagram stories an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/aKVmqq0f9Z — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) January 22, 2021

What were some of the highlights of the UFC 257 weigh-ins?

UFC 257 will mark the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The Irish fighter made it certain that he is back stay at the Lightweight division for the forseeable future and wished to have an action-packed year ahead. He weighed in first, and at the championship weight of 155 pounds.

He was closely followed by his opponent, Dustin Poirier, who weighed in at 156 pounds.

While it is unfortunate that the promising fight between Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar is now off, there is still a lot of excitement to look forward to as UFC 257 stands barely a day away.