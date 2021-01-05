UFC 257 McGregor vs. Poirier 2 press conference: Will it happen?

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2 is one of the most anticipated events this year, but it likely won't have a major pre-fight press conference.

The UFC has done a incredible job in navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to put on fight cards. But while the UFC has managed to put on shows nearly every week in 2020, they still could not get everything back to normal. Apart from not having live crowds, the UFC also had to do away with the traditional live pre-fight press conferences.

To be able to adhere to safety guidelines and health protocols brought on by the pandemic, the UFC now holds virtual press conferences and media day sessions. One-by-one, fighters answer questions from the media via an online video conferencing app.

While the virtual media sessions are significantly less chaotic, save for the occasional connection issues, it just doesn't provide the same excitement and atmosphere that the traditional pre-fight press conferences have. For now, gone are the days of back-and-forth trash talking and heated stare downs on the podium. The pre-fight pressers are usually a big way to get fans pumped for the upcoming fight night.

Conor McGregor's best UFC press conference moments

UFC 257 is already one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, and that's because it marks the return of Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor. McGregor meets Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 bout.

Sadly, fans won't get to see McGregor light up the podium this time around, since there likely won't be a pre-fight press conference. Quite unfortunate, given that McGregor has a knack for taking over these press conferences and making it a showcase of his quick wit and brash attitude.

Over the years, McGregor has been responsible for a number of memorable press conference moments.

In the UFC's Go Big presser in 2015, Conor McGregor introduced the world to 'Red Panty Night':

At the UFC 205 on-sale presser back in 2016, McGregor delivered the biggest burn to Jeremy Stephens by asking 'Who the f*ck is that guy?:

In the official pre-fight presser for UFC 205, Conor McGregor arrived fashionably late, wore Gucci mink, and reminded everyone that he ran New York:

At the UFC 229 press conference, McGregor was on an absolute tirade against Khabib Nurmagomedov: