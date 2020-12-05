UFC 257 news: Hakeem Dawodu vs Shane Burgos featherweight bout confirmed for January 23

A featherweight bout between Hakeem Dawodu and Shane Burgos has been confirmed for the UFC 257 fight card that will take place on January 23rd, 2021.

Dawodu and Burgos are up-and-coming fighters who are looking to ascend to the upper echelons of the UFC’s talent-rich 145-pound weight class.

Both Dawodu and Burgos are 29 years of age and have a decent amount of experience under their belt. They are known to possess well-rounded MMA skill-sets, and that has led many to laud this fight booking as it makes for a great stylistic clash between two talented featherweights.

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Shane Burgos will take place at UFC 257

After a submission loss in early 2018, Hakeem Dawodu has amassed an impressive five-fight winning streak. Dawodu last competed against Zubaira Tukhugov in September 2020.

Putting on a brilliant display of his well-rounded MMA arsenal, Hakeem Dawodu bested the durable and dangerous Tukhugov by way of split decision.

On the other hand, Shane Burgos was on a three-fight winning streak as he entered his fight against Josh Emmett in June of this year. Shane Burgos ended up losing to Emmett via unanimous decision and has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to return to the win column ever since.

The UFC 257 matchup between Hakeem Dawodu and ShanceBurgos is being hailed as a great opportunity for both fighters to showcase their MMA skills on one of the biggest fight cards of 2021.

The news regarding Dawodu being booked against Burgos for UFC 257 was first reported by MMA Empire. Additionally, the booking has now been confirmed by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

BREAKING: Per multiple sources, a bout 🇨🇦 Hakeem Dawodu (12-1-1) and 🇺🇸 Shane Burgos (13-2) is in the works for #UFC257. 🔥 fight! pic.twitter.com/3jeLqrvyuc — MMA Empire (@mmaempirecanada) November 24, 2020

TSN has confirmed that 🇨🇦Hakeem Dawodu will face Shane Burgos at UFC 257 on January 23. Location TBD.



First reported as being in the works by the fine folks at @mmaempirecanada — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 4, 2020

UFC 257 is one of the most important fight cards of 2021

The UFC 257 fight card features several notable matchups. However, the primary reason behind the vast majority of MMA fans and experts being incredibly excited about this card is its headlining bout.

A lightweight clash between combat sports icon Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is set to serve as the main event of UFC 257.

McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, whereas Poirier is a former interim UFC lightweight champion.

McGregor and Poirier’s first encounter transpired back in September 2014, witnessing the ‘Notorious’ one defeat Poirier via first-round TKO.

Furthermore, current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the sport of MMA but has yet to be stripped of his lightweight belt.

This has led many to speculate regarding the air of uncertainty in the UFC lightweight title picture. Needless to say, the McGregor vs Poirier fight could have major title implications in the UFC lightweight division.

What are your views on UFC 257, its main event bout, and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Shane Burgos? Sound off in the comments.