UFC 258 fight card: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns and all the other fights officially announced

UFC 258 is scheduled to be headlined by Kamaru Usman (R) and Gilbert Burns (L)
Soumalya Moitra MMA
Modified 31 Dec 2020, 13:58 IST
UFC 258 is scheduled to be headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns as the second pay-per-view of 2021. The Wwelterweight bout between the duo was booked last year but fell out after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19. 

Usman went on to defend his belt against Jorge Masvidal, his second successful defence. The Nigerian Nightmare's grappling ability and stamina sets him apart from the others in the division. 

Fresh from conquering Anderson Silva, Uriah Hall returns against Chris Weidman. Both fighters are coming off a win in 2020 and another statement win could propel the winner into the title picture. 

Kelvin Gastelum also returns against Ian Heinisch, in the middleweight division. Gastelum has fallen down the rankings since his loss to Jack Hermansson back in July. 

Here are the confirmed fights of the card so far: 

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns - welterweight

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman - middleweight

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe - lightweight

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin - women's strawweight

Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso - women's flyweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch - middleweight

Julian Marquez vs Maki Pitolo - middleweight

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns to headline UFC 258 

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman returns to the octagon for the first time since the win against Jorge Masvidal. Usman nullified the American's striking, keeping him in the clinch and on the back foot for the majority of the fight. 

Gilbert Burns of Brazil kicks Tyron Woodley in their welterweight fightÂ 
However, the Nigerian has a much tougher task against the Brazilian grappling phenom Gilbert Burns. Burns has been on a tear since he jumped up a weight class from lightweight.

Burns has improved his striking and has true knock-out ability as he displayed against Demian Maia. The 34-year-old's striking could be the decisive factor if Usman decides to stand with him as he did against Colby Covington. 

The Welterweight division has been slow-moving, especially in the last two years. However, with the likes of Stephen Thompson and Leon Edwards waiting in the wings, the UFC 258 main event will be integral to the division. 

Maycee Barber also makes her return to the Octagon in a bout against Alexa Grasso. The 22-year-old is coming off the first loss of her career against Roxanne Modafferi. 

Published 31 Dec 2020, 13:58 IST
UFC Kamaru Usman Gilbert Burns UFC Champions 2020 UFC Welterweight UFC Fighters
