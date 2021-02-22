UFC 259: TJ Dillashaw predicts the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz

TJ Dillashaw has predicted the winner of the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz UFC 259 matchup. Dillashaw believes that The Last Stylebender will defeat Blachowicz and become a UFC double champion.

The upcoming UFC 259 fight card will feature a Light heavyweight title matchup between the division’s current champion, Jan Blachowicz, and Middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya.

Speaking to Mike Swick on the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast, former UFC Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw weighed in on the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Dillashaw stated –

“Man, I’m very interested in that fight. I’m a huge fan of Stylebender’s striking; the way he’s able to switch stances up, and the angles he’s able to collect. I think he’s gonna give a lot of trouble to Jan (Blachowicz). But, man, it’s tough. Jan’s just so big, right? He’s such a power hitter."

"But I’m going with Stylebender, man. I really am. I’m just such a fan of his, so I may be a little biased there. I have trained with him. I’ve watched him train in Colorado when I was out there. I think he’s just going to keep that distance. I feel like he’s just as long. I don’t know what his reach is. I imagine the reach is probably very similar. I think he’s able to keep that distance and stay a lot faster than him, you know what I mean."

"Jan is a power hitter, but all those power hitters are usually pretty slow and flat-footed. And I think that his footwork and angles are going to be able to pick him apart. He’s going to be able to grab a hold of him. And Stylebender’s going to win that fight and be a double champ.” said Dillashaw. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

TJ Dillashaw reiterated that Israel Adesanya’s speed advantage and otherworldly striking skills will help him beat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

TJ Dillashaw returns in 2021, Israel Adesanya, and Jan Blachowicz aim for glory at UFC 259

TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw’s last MMA fight transpired back in January 2019. He had dropped down from Bantamweight to Flyweight and challenged then-division champion Henry Cejudo for the title. Dillashaw was the then-UFC Bantamweight champion and was on the cusp of becoming a double titleholder. However, he ended up losing to Cejudo via a first-round TKO.

It was later revealed that TJ Dillashaw failed the pre-fight and post-fight drug tests related to the aforementioned bout. Dillashaw tested positive for EPO and later admitted that he had indeed used illegal PEDs for his fight against Cejudo.

Dillashaw was handed a two-year suspension by USADA and had to give up his UFC Bantamweight title as well. Lieutanant Dan's suspension ended on January 19th, 2021, and he’s asserted that his aim is to regain the UFC Bantamweight title this year.

Meanwhile, Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his title against Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 (March 6th, 2021).

If Blachowicz wins at UFC 259, he would earn the distinction of becoming the first fighter to defeat Adesanya in a professional MMA bout. On the contrary, if The Last Stylebender emerges victorious, he would become a UFC double champion, holding both the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight titles at the same time.