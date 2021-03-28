UFC 260 injury report: Stipe Miocic sent to hospital after brutal knockout by Francis Ngannou

Following his world title loss to Francis Ngannou, former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has been transferred to the hospital for a CT Scan. According to an update from the UFC, Miocic will be assessed medically after taking multiple brutal shots from new champ Ngannou at UFC 260.

In the main event of the UFC 260 pay-per-view, Stipe Miocic was finished off in the second round, courtesy of a brutal rally of punches from Francis Ngannou.

The former champion folded in the middle of the Octagon after being caught with a short hook, as Ngannou finished the fight with another brutal punch while Miocic was down.

Here is an update on Stipe Miocic, courtesy of ESPN's Marc Raimondi:

Stipe Miocic was transported to the hospital for a precautionary CT Scan, per the UFC. #UFC260 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 28, 2021

The defeat to Ngannou at UFC 260 was Stipe Miocic's first loss in the promotion since his defeat to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. Miocic lost the heavyweight title on that night too in 2018, before marking his comeback with a win over DC at UFC 241 and regaining the heavyweight title.

That being said, it remains to be seen what's next in store for the former UFC heavyweight champion moving forward. Miocic is expected to take some time off from Octagon competition, as an immediate rematch against Ngannou doesn't seem to be on the cards.

Who could be next in line for Stipe Miocic upon his return?

With the loss at UFC 260, Stipe Miocic is expected to spend some time on the sidelines before he can make his return to the UFC. The former champion could end up fighting the eventual winner of Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, who could end up crossing paths inside the Octagon later this year.

While a shot at the UFC heavyweight title would make all the sense in the world for Stipe Miocic's comeback, the former champion could also prefer taking the tougher route and face a top contender before fighting for the title.

As things stand, there is no further update on Stipe Miocic's medical condition in what seems to be a developing story.