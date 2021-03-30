UFC 260 medical suspensions: How long will Stipe Miocic be sidelined after brutal Francis Ngannou KO?

Stipe Miocic has received a two-month medical suspension following his second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. The event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

The event was overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and the full list of medical suspensions handed out by NSAC was first published by mixedmartialarts.com

Stipe Miocic's attempt to score the seventh title fight win of his career came to an abrupt end at the hands of Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. Ngannou defeated Miocic by a vicious knockout at the 0:57 mark of the second round to become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

Miocic was immediately transferred to a hospital for a precautionary MRI scan. However, the damage sustained was not as severe as many expected. The former champ will be suspended from competition till May 27, 2021, with no contact allowed till May 12, 2021.

Stipe Miocic was transported to the hospital for a precautionary CT Scan, per the UFC. #UFC260 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou did not take a lot of damage apart from the pivot cross that Miocic landed on him right before getting knocked out. Ngannou will serve the mandatory one-month medical suspension, till April 27, 2021, with no contact allowed till April 12, 2021.

UFC 260 medical suspensions at a glance

Tyron Woodley's submission loss to Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260 came at a similar cost to Stipe Miocic. Woodley was seriously hurt by Luque on multiple occasions before losing the fight via submission.

T-Wood will serve his medical suspension till May 27, 2021, with no contact allowed till May 12, 2021. However, it is uncertain if his comeback fight will be in the UFC. The former welterweight kingpin has lost four fights in a row and there is a high probability of the UFC parting ways with the veteran fighter.

#UFC president @DanaWhite believes Tyron Woodley may need to looking towards retirement after #UFC260:



"He's 39 and that's four [losses] in a row."



Watch full video: https://t.co/kXwtoBSLLq pic.twitter.com/s9NLqLF8EU — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 28, 2021

UFC bantamweight Thomas Almeida will serve a mandatory medical suspension till May 27 with no contact allowed until May 12, 2021, following his knockout loss at UFC 260. Almedia's opponent Sean O'Malley will be cleared to fight after April 18, 2021.

Gillian Robertson, Jamie Mullarkey, Fabio Cherant, Omar Morales, and Shane Young will all serve six-month medical suspensions till September 24, 2021, unless positive X-rays are cleared by the doctors.

Jared Gooden, Modestas Bakauskas, and Mark-Andre Barriault will be cleared to fight after April 27, 2021.