UFC 261: Embedded, Episode 3: Jorge Masvidal flaunts his private jet while Kamaru Usman plays Uno

Jorge Masvidal flaunted his private jet while Kamaru Usman played Uno on the latest episode of UFC 261 Embedded.

Episode 3 of UFC 261 Embedded: Vlog Series saw 'Gamebred' and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' going about their respective routines ahead of the upcoming UFC welterweight title fight.

Jorge Masvidal arrived at Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida on a private jet. A Rolls Royce SUV was present to receive Masvidal at the airport. 'Gamebred' disembarked from the jet, acknowledged a few individuals who were there to receive him, and got into the SUV. Following this, Jorge Masvidal stated –

“We just got to Jacksonville. The whole team is here. Another fight week, another day, another dollar.”

Jorge Masvidal proceeded to suggest that despite all the wealth and fame he’s amassed in recent times, he’s still the same person. Masvidal said –

“I get this all. They give it to me now. I don’t even gotta pay for it. It’s crazy when I couldn’t even afford a cheeseburger – when nobody give me sh*t – And now, I’m getting all this hookups, you know. I wanna thank a lot of people out there. Especially, I wanna thank God. And I want you to know, everybody watching, ain’t sh*t changed. I’m still that thugged out mother**ker out to get heads, you know. God bless everybody watching. Don’t miss the fight. Don’t blink because it’s going to be violent.”

The 'Embedded' video also showed Jorge Masvidal signing UFC 261 posters before shifting focus to current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was shown playing Uno in his room at the UFC's athlete hotel with his manager Ali Abdelaziz and training partner Sean Soriano. Usman stated –

“So, we’re quarantined. And, you know, I was tempted to bring my video game. But, you know, last time, I didn’t bring it. And I know I got to interact with my team a little bit more. So, I’m trying to replicate the same. I’m a creature of habit and routine.” Kamaru Usman proceeded to say, “Uno”, and smile, continuing the Uno game session with Ali Abdelaziz and Sean Soriano. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Both UFC 261 headlining athletes, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, appear to be well-prepared as the grudge match between the two longtime rivals is set to transpire this weekend.

Jorge Masvidal aims to capture the UFC welterweight title by defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 261:

Kamaru Usman (left); Jorge Masvidal (right)

UFC 251 transpired on July 12th, 2020, and witnessed Jorge Masvidal step in to save the event. Replacing Gilbert Burns, who was afflicted by COVID-19, Masvidal stepped in on just six days’ notice and went the five-round distance with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal lost to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision, but he subsequently asserted that he’d surely beat the latter if accorded a full training camp. Masvidal also revealed that having adequate time to cut weight efficiently would be yet another factor that’ll help him put on a better performance in a rematch against Usman.

I only have my word and my balls and I don’t break them for no one #andnew https://t.co/MHPgBr7TgO — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 20, 2021

On that note, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, and the UFC eventually reached an agreement earlier this year for their much-awaited rematch. Masvidal hasn’t competed since their bout at UFC 251 last year. Meanwhile, Usman has competed, albeit just once, securing a third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February 2021.

UFC 261 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24th, 2021. The main event will feature Kamaru Usman putting his UFC welterweight title on the line against Jorge Masvidal.