UFC 261 presale: How can you get tickets for the first 2021 event with a crowd?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will have a full crowd for the first time since March 8, 2020, at the upcoming UFC 261 event.

The event will be the second of 2021 to feature three title fights on the same night after UFC president Dana White made the surprise announcement yesterday.

In addition to the women's strawweight and flyweight title fights, a welterweight championship dispute between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal has been added to the card.

It will be the second time the two will lock horns against each other inside the Octagon for the 170 lb belt. On the first occasion, Usman defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision.

However, 'Gamebred' justified the loss by saying he did not have enough time to train since he accepted the challenge on short notice.

UFC 261 presale

15,000 lucky combat sports enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch UFC 261 live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 24.

Tickets are already in presale, and fans can get a chance to buy them by subscribing to the UFC presale newsletter directly on the promotion's website. However, if taking chances is not an option, the UFC Fight Club Ultimate membership is the way to go. The subscription goes at the cost of $85 and grants fans a myriad of benefits.

UFC Fight Club members have a preference for presale tickets, exclusive merch, and bundles. The subscription also gives access to the exclusive Premium Forum, in which members can get in touch with their favorite fighters.

Alternatively, UFC fans can follow Dana White's advice and keep checking Ticketmaster's website for more information on ticket sales for UFC 261.

"What's up, everybody? UFC president Dana White here, and I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you: We are back! UFC 261 on April 24 will be in Jacksonville, Florida, with a full house of fans. Full capacity at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. And you know I'm bringing an incredible card. We have three title fights. The UFC Welterweight Championship, Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II. The Women's Flyweight Championship, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade, and the fight everybody has been waiting for: the Women's Strawweight championship with Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas. This is a step card in front of 15,000 UFC fans. Tickets go on sale very soon, so keep checking Ticketmaster for details. Ladies and gentlemen, we are back. UFC 261 on April 24 Jacksonville, Florida, three title fights 15,000 fans, and I just want to say thank you Jacksonville, I love you guys, and we will see you soon."

UFC 261 ticket prices are yet to be announced by the promotion.