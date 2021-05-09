UFC 262 Countdown: Charles Oliveira predicts the method and round of victory over Michael Chandler

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira has come a long way from his predominantly submission-oriented game and recently added knockout ability to his fighting style.

Do Bronx predicts he will use his knockout prowess to put Michael Chandler away in the first round of their upcoming vacant lightweight title bout at UFC 262.

The prediction came during the UFC 262 Countdown episode when Charles Oliveira was asked to share his thoughts on the fight.

MMA fights are more susceptible to ending in shocking outcomes than most other sports. However, Oliveira showed no fear of eating his words if the prediction failed.

"Honestly? You want me to be honest? I think this guy will be knocked out in the first round," Charles Oliveira said.

No. 3 ranked UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira (30-8-1NC MMA, 18-8-1NC UFC) is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak. The run was capped by a unanimous decision win over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in December 2020.

Oliveira's performance earned him a shot at the lightweight title left vacant after former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement.

Charles Oliveira will fight former two-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler (22-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in the headliner of the UFC 262 event on May 15.

Widely regarded as one of the best submission artists in the UFC, Oliveira has taken significant leaps in the striking department recently. Two of Oliveira's last four wins have come by way of KO/TKO.

Michael Chandler gave his prediction before Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira has hit the prime of his fighting abilities over the last couple of years. However, Do Bronx struggled with weight cutting on numerous occasions before moving up to lightweight in 2017. Michael Chandler sees this as a sign of an indisciplined man who can give up on himself when the going gets tough.

While analyzing the top 10 lightweights in a November 2020 interview with MMA on Point, Michael Chandler assessed Charles Oliveira as a well-rounded fighter who has the ability to win a fight wherever it goes.

However, Chandler drew attention to Oliveira's past struggles with the weight and predicted to draw Do Bronx in a grueling battle to beat him.

"His weakness is going to be his striking, his cardio and ability to make weight... If you're a guy who misses weight numerous times, you're also a guy who's gonna give up on himself in the fight. So that's what I would do. I would take him into deep waters and make him give up on himself," Michael Chandler said.