UFC 262 Embedded: Episode 2 - Michael Chandler reveals the motivational candy bar he carries around

Michael Chandler has been carrying a Snickers bar with him for two months and plans to eat it after becoming champion at UFC 262. Chandler is slated to fight No. 3-ranked Charles Oliveira on the May 15 pay-per-view for UFC lightweight championship.

During the second episode of the UFC 262 Embedded vlog series, Michael Chandler showed the Snickers bar his wife got him a while back. Chandler claims he was given the bar just before Hunter Campbell called to offer him the UFC title fight.

"On the way to my vacation in San Diego, which got cut short because two days before we left, Hunter Campbell called and said I was fighting for the title. This was in my backpack. So I was out of training camp. I could've eaten this. But I didn't eat it," revealed Michael Chandler.

"My wife got it for me at the airport because she knows it's my favorite. So then I've had it with me for two months straight because as soon as I get done with the fight, this is gonna be the first thing that I eat. For sentimental reasons as well as it's delicious," added Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler (22-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is a former two-time Bellator lightweight champion. He made the UFC debut with a first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257. Chandler's willingness to step up to the challenge got him into the good books of the UFC brass right after signing with the UFC.

No.1-ranked Dustin Poirier opting for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor catapulted Chandler right into the title shot against Charles Oliveira. Apart from Poirier, Chandler and Oliveira are the only fighters in the top six of the lightweight division that are coming off wins.

Michael Chandler promises to finish Charles Oliveira in the first round

Michael Chandler had a perfect UFC debut when he knocked out Dan Hooker in the co-main event of the UFC 257 card. Chandler visualizes the same outcome for his upcoming title fight against Charles Oliveira.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler predicted a first-round knockout win over Oliveira at UFC 262. He also promised that he would remain the UFC lightweight champion for at least two years.

"I go out there and I get in Charles Oliveira’s face immediately... He will immediately start to second guess himself. He will immediately start to overreact... I’m going to mix it up. A punch is going to land, he’s going to get his clock cleaned... That’s how it’s going to go. I predict it’s going to be in the first round," said Michael Chandler.