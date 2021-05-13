UFC 262 Embedded: Episode 3 - Michael Chandler runs into his favorite fighter on the roster

Michael Chandler has been a fan favorite for most of his career, but Iron is an MMA fan himself and hails UFC featherweight Shane Burgos as his favorite fighter to watch.

Burgos is known for his fan-friendly fighting style and "leave it all in the Octagon" attitude. It is hard for fight fans to dislike the 30-year-old fighter, and Chandler is no exception.

In the third episode of UFC 262: Embedded vlog series, Michael Chandler walked into Shane Burgos in the athlete hotel and stated the latter is his favorite fighter on the roster.

The pair exchanged pleasantries before going about their own business. Chandler and Burgos will compete at UFC 262, scheduled to take place on May 15, 2021.

Michael Chandler (22-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC) will fight No. 3-ranked Charles Oliveira for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 262.

Chandler is a former two-time Bellator champion who made his UFC debut with a first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Fellow fighters and UFC fans were critical of Chandler for jumping the queue and landing the title shot after just one win inside the UFC. However, the 35-year-old has changed perception to a greater degree with his public image.

Shane Burgos will kick off the things for Michael Chandler and other fighters at UFC 262

Michael Chandler's favorite fighter Shane Burgos (13-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is scheduled to fight veteran Edson Barboza (21-9 MMA, 15-9 UFC) in the opening bout of the UFC 262 main card.

A winner of three fight of the night bonuses in the UFC, Burgos employs a high-pressure fighting style to wear down his opponents. Hurricane Shane is currently ranked at No. 9 in the official UFC rankings and a potential win over Barboza is going to be a major step towards title contention.

Edson Barboza is a dynamic kicker who relies on space and movement to implement his game as opposed to Burgos's pressuring style. The stylistic difference has all the ingredients required for an instant classic.

The UFC's decision to kick start the main card with Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza is a testimony to this fact.