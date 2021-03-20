UFC 262: Michael Chandler shows off his intense training routine for Charles Oliveira fight

Michael Chandler has provided fans with a glimpse into his intense training routine for his UFC lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 (May 15th, 2021).

A former Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler has long been regarded as one of the best lightweight MMA fighters in the world. Chandler finally made his long-awaited UFC debut earlier this year.

Iron Mike’s first UFC fight witnessed him put on a spectacular performance, defeating top-tier UFC lightweight Dan Hooker via first-round TKO at UFC 257 in January 2021. With this victory, Michael Chandler earned the No. 4 ranking in the division and was subsequently booked in a UFC lightweight title fight.

Michael Chandler has put forth a few video clips of his intense training routine ahead of his all-important clash at UFC 262. Fans can check out Chandler’s training clips on the Instagram Stories section of his official Instagram account.

The clips show Michael Chandler indicating how excited he is about his UFC title fight, as he can be seen putting in the hard work at the gym. One of the exercises Chandler performed was the deadlift – considered to be among the most important exercises in weight training as well as combat sports.

Additionally, Michael Chandler is also seen working specifically on his explosiveness by throwing and catching a medicine ball. Chandler also works on the weight pulley, complementing the push motions of the medicine ball workout with the pulley’s pull motions.

Furthermore, Michael Chandler’s workout videos also show him walking around with kettlebell weights. And yet another notable training drill Chandler is seen engaging in is a challenging battle rope workout.

Michael Chandler looks to win UFC gold in his second UFC fight

Dan Hooker (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Advertisement

Michael Chandler will join a list of rare athletes who competed in a UFC title fight as early as their second UFC fight. Chandler’s upcoming UFC 262 matchup against Charles Oliveira will be the former’s second octagon appearance.

As noted, Chandler is coming off a huge first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January 2021. On the other hand, Charles Oliveira is riding high on a big win of his own. Oliveira’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the UFC 262 matchup between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira? Sound off in the comments.

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK HAS DONE IT. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/UsjTY0qQ74 — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

Your new contender at 155!



🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs belongs in the conversation with the elite. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/Iyu1UXDWDi — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020