"I will make it happen" - Charles Oliveira promises fans he will beat Michael Chandler at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira is delighted with his shot at the UFC Lightweight championship. The Brazilian will fight Michael Chandler at UFC 262 on May 15 for the vacant title.

UFC announced that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmahomedov is officially retired. With that decision, either 'Do Bronx' or Chandler will become the next 155 lbs king.

Charles Oliveira has the longest active winning streak in the weight class, having won eight straight fights up to the bout with Chandler at UFC 262.

His latest victory, a dominant performance against Tony Ferguson, promoted the Brazilian to title contender status. However, he still had to press the UFC for the title shot.

Most fans and analysts expected Dustin Poirier to be the next guaranteed fighter to fight for Lightweight gold. However, the American seems to have chosen the 'money fight,' completing the trilogy against Conor McGregor.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, Charles Oliveira thanked his fans as he attributes the opportunity to fight for the title to their influence over the UFC.

"This fight is only happening because you guys pressured them because you guys asked for it all the time. And we got it. Thanks, God. I will commit myself 100% to training, more than I already do," Charles Oliveira said, translation via Sportskeeda.

"I will make it happen. This victory will be for us. I am so glad right now - you have no idea how happy I am. I already cried, already laughed. I can only thank everybody for this," he concluded.

UFC 262 is set to happen at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on May 15. UFC president Dana White announced that this will be the second event of the year with a crowd after UFC 261.

Charles Oliveira knew a fight against Conor McGregor wouldn't bring Dustin Poirier to the title

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani in the aftermath of UFC 257, when Dustin Poirier shocked The Notorious One in their rematch, Charles Oliveira was certain the UFC would not book a Conor McGregor fight for the title.

However, at the time, he believed that Poirier should be the one he would fight to capture the 155 lbs gold, not Michael Chandler.

"Conor versus Dustin is a fight that sells a lot, but it should not take place at the moment. Conor was beaten up, knocked out in the second round - it was not a close fight. How are you going to put someone like that to fight for the title?" said Charles Oliveira.

Hum... So don't you wanna face me for the 155's gold?



Who's next then? Who I need to beat to have this lightweight belt around my waist?#UFC https://t.co/9OOXx1nT2s — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 4, 2021

