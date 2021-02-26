"Let's move on" - Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira hint they are not interested in UFC lightweight title fight against each other

With a dominant performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, Charles Oliveria has slid into the title contention picture against Dustin Poirier.

Earlier this week, UFC commentator Joe Rogan campaigned for a title fight between Charles Oliveira and #1 ranked Dustin Poirier next.

However, it looks like this matchup isn't going to come to fruition any time soon. Charles Oliveria stated on Twitter that Dustin Poirier "has other plans". In reference to Joe Rogan's matchmaking proposal, Do Bronx tweeted that he is moving on from a possible title fight against the Diamond.

Dustin Poirier concurred with Oliveria's tweet with the caption - "Respect".

Respect... Here's the link Incase you want a bottle of hotsauce.https://t.co/heO2KJ6Xlr https://t.co/qhfRyEN4ya — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 26, 2021

In the post fight press-conference following UFC 257, Dustin Poirier was inquired about who was his next preferable matchup. Between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier picked Do Bronx to be the more deserving candidate for the next shot at the belt.

Poirier also entertained a title eliminator bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje to determine who will fight for the belt next.

"Oliveria (deserves the title shot) because he has never had the opportunity. Gaethje just came out here and got beat, as I did... I think Oliveria probably. Or let them fight to see who gets it. There are so many tough fighters in the 155 pound division", said Dustin Poirier.

However, with their recent exchange on Twitter, it looks like Dsutin Poirier and Charles Oliveira have moved on from the possibility to face each other in the cage.

Will Dustin Poirier face Conor McGregor again?

After securing teh TKO victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier is now 1-1 against the Irishman. Poirier alluded to this fact in his post fight interview and stated that he may fight the Notorious one again.

However, if the two combatants face each other for a third time, the title will not be up for grabs, as per UFC president Dana White. Instead, the title holder will be determined by holding a tournament of sorts.

"If you look at the number one ranked guy in the world - Dustin Poirier - all the way down to number 7 (Rafael Dos Anjos), the fights that can be made to find out who becomes the next champion are unbelievable.

This proposition hinders Dustin Poirier's aspirations to become the undisputed champion. As of now, it is unclear if Dustin Poirier fill fight in a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor - but it is expected to happen in 2021.