Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira react to fighting for the Lightweight belt at UFC 262

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira have reacted to the news about their upcoming Lightweight Championship fight. Both contenders are set to lock horns for the vacant title at UFC 262.

With Dana White confirming that Khabib Nurmagomedov will remain retired, it seems as though UFC President wasted no time in keeping the ball rolling. For Chandler, this turns out to be the perfect opportunity to lay his hands on UFC gold after just making his debut with the promotion at UFC 257.

Following his retirement from the sport, it seemed as though Khabib Nurmagomedov would defy all odds and once again return to the cage. However, Dana White has now confirmed that The Eagle has indeed called it a day while speaking to ESPN.

"Khabib is retired and doesn't wanna hold up the division. Tonight was our final meeting and he is retired," said Dana White

On hearing the latest developments in the division, Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira took no time in expressing their excitement on social media. Taking to Twitter in a reaction post, Chandler wrote:

"See you at the top!" #ufc262

See you at the top! #ufc262 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 19, 2021

Ever since his unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, Charles Oliveira has been eyeing an opportunity at the Lightweight championship. After securing an impressive eight-fight winning streak, the 31-year-old Brazilian said that if he competed again, it would be for the belt at 155.

Having been given the green light by the UFC boss, earlier today, Oliveira tweeted the following:

"Let's go! #ufc262 Bora!"

Advertisement

When did Michael Chandler make his debut?

Making his debut at UFC 257, Michael Chandler entered the organization with massive expectations. Delivering from the get-go in his opening contest against Dan Hooker, 'Iron' announced his arrival in emphatic fashion.

Michael Chandler is known as a tough competitor in the octagon. Now, finding himself sitting on a UFC gold mine, the 34-year-old will look to create history by claiming the vacant Lightweight title.

Who do you think has a better shot at the championship come fight day at UFC 262? Leave us with your picks and predictions in the comment section below!