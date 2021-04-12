UFC 262 schedule change fuels Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy speculation

Conor McGregor's trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 might be off, as per recent developments on Twitter. Earlier today, McGregor launched a tirade against Poirier, claiming that the fight is off for now.

To add to the intrigue, the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards, which was scheduled for UFC 262, also seems to be absent from the official card schedule on the UFC's website. While the UFC is yet to make an official statement on the matter, if the change is not an error, it is not scheduled for the main card at UFC 262. This, combined with McGregor's recent claims, has rekindled speculation of a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

A screenshot of the UFC 262 schedule minus Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards

Conor McGregor's trilogy with Dustin Poirier

The much-anticipated trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier might have encountered a hurdle after the pair had a disagreement on social media. Hinting at the fight getting scrapped, Conor McGregor recently wrote on Twitter:

"You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f***ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid."

While the statement caused a ruckus in the MMA community, Dustin Poirier seems to be unphased by it. Replying to McGregor's tweet, Poirier posted a close up of 'The Notorious One' getting finished by him in their last outing at UFC 257 and wrote 'Ok'.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared off for the first time at UFC 178 in a featherweight matchup. Although Poirier was finished in the opening round by McGregor, 'Diamond' exacted revenge seven years later at UFC 257. In their most recent meeting, Dustin Poirier put on a clinic, trashing Conor McGregor's lead leg early in the fight. After impairing Conor McGregor's movement, Poirier defeated Mcgregor via TKO at 2:32 of the second round.