UFC 262: When, where, and who are the fighters involved in the event? 

UFC 262 is set to take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will determine the new UFC lightweight champion.

The main event for UFC 262 will be the highly-anticipated 155 lb title fight between Charles Oliveira and UFC newcomer Michael Chandler.

Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush will also be fighting in another lightweight bout at UFC 262. The night's co-main event will be a welterweight fight involving Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

UFC 262 will be the second event of the world's most famous fighting organization in 2021 that will have a crowd, following UFC 261 on April 24.

Many combat sports fans and analysts expected Dustin Poirier to be a sure name competing for the lightweight belt following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. However, The Diamond preferred the "money fight" against Conor McGregor.

Poirier will face The Notorious One in an upcoming bout on July 10 at UFC 264. The location for the event is yet to be announced.

With Poirier out of the cards, the promotion then decided to book Oliveira, who comes into the fight on an eight-fight win streak, and Chandler, who recently joined from Bellator, where he was a two-time 155 lb champion.

The two had convincing performances in their last bouts in the UFC. While Oliveira dominated Tony Ferguson, once considered one of the division's best, Chandler made quick work of Dan Hooker in his debut at UFC 257.

UFC 262 Fight Card

Here's what the UFC 262 Fight Card looks like at the moment:

Pay-per-view

Charles Oliveira x Michael Chandler (lightweight title fight - main event)

Leon Edwards x Nate Diaz (welterweight - co-main event)

Tony Ferguson x Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Shane Burgos x Edson Barboza (featherweight)

Jack Hermansson x Edmem Shahbazyan (middleweight)

Prelims

Lando Vannata x Mike Grundy (featherweight)

Rafael Alves x Damir Ismagulov (lightweight)

Ronaldo Jacaré Souza x Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Katlyn Chookagian x Viviane Araújo (women's flyweight)

Early Prelims

Alex Perez x Matthew Christopher Schnell (flyweight)

Andrea Lee x Antonina Shevchenko (women's flyweight)

Joel Alvarez x Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Jordan Wright x Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Kevin Aguilar x Tucker Lutz (featherweight)

Gina Mazany x Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight)

Keep in mind that due to COVID-19 regulations, any fight can quickly be modified or removed from the event.

