Conor McGregor references Jake Paul's 'Gotcha Hat' to take a shot at Dustin Poirier 

Conor McGregor has taken a shot at Jake Paul's popular "Gotcha Hat" catchphrase, one that the popular YouTuber used to heat up his feud against Floyd Mayweather.

Taking to Instagram, Conor McGregor shared an image of himself hitting Dustin Poirier in the right ear during their second fight. McGregor captioned the image "Gotcha ears" and it didn't take too long for the fans to reference Jake Paul in the comments.

Here is McGregor's post:

In the lead-up to Mayweather's last fight against Logan Paul, the undefeated boxer had his hat snatched away by Jake Paul. During Logan's face-off against Mayweather, his brother Jake got in the face of Mayweather and took his hat away from him.

The move immediately sparked a brawl between Jake and Mayweather, and the latter even caught 'The Problem Child' with a few good shots during their wild brawl at the Hard Rock Stadium.

While Conor McGregor has given no attention to Jake Paul's repeated callouts, it definitely seems like the caption to his latest post was inspired by Paul's antics. 'The Problem Child' is yet to respond to this, but one can only assume that he would be elated. Then again, knowing Jake Paul, he will probably find a way to spin it and say how 'Notorious' is now using his moves for clout.

Conor McGregor is set to make his return at UFC 264 and get back in the win column

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon at UFC 264 in hopes of a victory against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman will look to decisively end his rivalry with 'The Diamond' in a triumphant fashion.

In January 2020, McGregor lost the fight against Poirier at UFC 257. A rematch that was seven years in the making saw the Irishman get finished off via TKO by 'The Diamond' in the second round of their bout. The loss was McGregor's first via KO/TKO.

On the back of a devastating loss, Conor McGregor's goal will be to replicate a classic performance when he steps back into the octagon on July 10th. While Poirier will be a tough test for the Irishman, McGregor himself remains quite aware of the fact that he cannot afford to lose two fights in a row.

A victory at UFC 264 would result in McGregor's first win at lightweight since 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the 155lbs title. A win over number one-ranked Poirier will most likely guarantee the former champ a shot at the title.

Edited by Avinash Tewari