UFC 264 cost: How much does it cost to buy the pay-per-view? 

The most-anticipated UFC pay-per-view of 2021 thus far is almost upon us.

The promotion's poster boy Conor McGregor returns in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to take on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight that will headline UFC 264 on July 10.

The event is being promoted as the biggest pay-per-view of the year and the star-studded lineup of fights back up the claim.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have fought each other twice, back in 2014 and most recently in 2021.

While the Irishman claimed a knockout victory in the first fight, Poirier shut out McGregor's lights in the rematch. It's now time for them to settle their rivalry with a third meeting inside the octagon.

The winner of the fight is also likely to challenge for the UFC lightweight title next.

In the co-main event of UFC 264, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will take on Gilbert Burns in an explosive welterweight showdown. The winner of the fight could soon go on to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title.

Below are the prices for buying UFC 264 on pay-per-view in the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively.

UFC 264 cost in the United States

In the U.S., UFC 264 will be aired live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. If you are a new subscriber, you will get a special offer of the UFC 264 PPV and the Disney+ bundle featuring ESPN+ for $82.98. If you happen to hold any ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase UFC 264 PPV for $69.99.

UFC 264 cost in the UK

In the U.K., UFC 264 is available for purchase on BT Sport for £25.

Check out the entire fight card for UFC 264 below:

UFC 264 Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (lightweight)

Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns (welterweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (women's bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho (bantamweight)

UFC 264 Preliminary card

Max Griffin vs. Carlos Condit (welterweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price (welterweight)

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Ilia Topuria vs. Ryan Hall (featherweight)

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye (women's flyweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Omari Akhmedov (middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumaglov vs. Jerome Rivera (flyweight)

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong (middleweight)

Edited by Harvey Leonard