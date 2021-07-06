UFC 264: Embedded, Episode 1: Dustin Poirier cracks a 'dad joke' and plays table tennis with coach Mike Brown 

Dustin Poirier appears to be in a jovial mood ahead of his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Amid a grueling training regime that would leave most gasping for breath, the 32-year-old lightweight was seen having a relaxing time with coach Mike Brown and the rest of his teammates.

Poirier is set to take on McGregor this weekend on July 10. With one win apiece so far, their UFC 264 encounter will see them lock horns for the third time.

In the first episode of UFC 264 Embedded: Vlog series, 'The Diamond' didn't shy away from cracking a 'dad joke'.

"It's been a couple of years since you pulled this out: Like a dad joke thing. (You) just keep that in your pocket all the time. I got a dad joke for you, Mike," said Porier.

"What's your dad joke?" Brown asked

"What do you call an alligator in a vest?" questioned Poirier.

When Brown admitted he didn't know the answer, Poirier responded with a bright smile on his face:

"An investigator."

Brown couldn't help but accept that Poirier's 'dad joke' was, in fact, not bad at all.

Poirier and co. then decided to play table tennis before they continued his fight preparation with an outdoor run.

Dustin Poirier expects Conor McGregor to be a 'dangerous man' in their trilogy fight

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Dustin Poirier understands that Conor McGregor will bring out his best game for the UFC 264 headliner.

Having been knocked out for the first time in his career, McGregor will be keen to exact his revenge, which is why Poirier expects the Irishman to be "dangerous" in their trilogy bout.

“(Conor McGregor will be) The most focused he’s been. It’s all on the line. It’s really on the line for him. Like I said, he’s not doing this for money. He’s doing this for pride, for respect; to prove that he’s still an important piece of this 155-pound division. And that’s, you know, that’s a dangerous man, like I said – somebody who’s doing it for themselves and doing it to prove something," Dustin Poirier told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

