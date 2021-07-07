"I never watch that fat f***" - Greg Hardy takes shots at UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is set to compete on the main card of UFC 264 against fellow knockout artist Tai Tuivasa. However, Hardy has been taking shots at another heavyweight.

That man is Derrick Lewis, who has recently been scheduled to compete against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title in August. In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Greg Hardy revealed that he has an intense dislike of Lewis, stating that:

"I never watch that fat f***. I'm not a fan. I think he hits like a girl. Think he's lazy."

Greg Hardy discusses Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

It may be that Greg Hardy is hoping to set up a future fight with Lewis, who is currently one of the biggest draws in the division, or Hardy may have a genuine dislike of the 'Black Beast.' When asked why he has such animosity towards Lewis, Hardy stated that:

"He talks too f***ing much. Pretty much, that's it. He likes to jump on bandwagons and act like he's a good guy, fresh out of prison."

On the other hand, Hardy has the opposite opinion of Lewis' upcoming opponent, Ciryl Gane. Hardy and Gane both began their pro MMA careers in 2018 and have since fought their way into the UFC. Hardy clearly has a considerably larger amount of respect for Gane than Lewis, stating that:

"I think Ciryl's a phenemonal athlete. I'm excited to see what he does against somebody that has the calm and patience of a veteran fighter. Somebody that's been in there a lot, like Derrick has. It's gonna be an educational fight for me. I'm gonna have my pen and pad out there, taking notes, scoping out the competition."

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Before Greg Hardy can seriously think about potential future matchups with either Lewis or Gane, he must first get past Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Tuivasa currently holds a record of 12-3 and is currently coming off back-to-back KO victories over Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve.

Many fans are predicting the fight to be a particularly violent affair considering both men's tendency to throw incredibly powerful shots in search of a knockout finish. This is a prediction that Hardy echoed, as he stated:

"I've always told the fans what to expect, I've never let them down one time. And I'm telling them to expect some fireworks. Expect a bloody brawl."

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa takes place this weekend on the main card of UFC 264. The event is headlined by Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier and also features a co-main event between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

