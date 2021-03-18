All you need to know about Harry Hunsucker, the UFC heavyweight debuting against Tai Tuivasa at Vegas 22

UFC heavyweight Harry Hunsucker has stepped in to fight Tai Tuivasa on extremely short notice, just three days ahead of UFC Vegas 22 on March 21.

Tuivasa was initially scheduled to fight Don'Tale Mayes, but the UFC had to cancel the duel after Mayes pulled out of the bout for undisclosed reasons.

MMA Junkie reported that Harry Hunsucker, who joined the UFC via Dana White's Contenders Series, will make his debut in the promotion, accepting the challenge of fighting with almost no time to prepare.

Per sources, Tai Tuivasa (11-3) has a new opponent for #UFCVegas22. He'll take on promotional newcomer Harry Hunsucker (7-3) this Saturday. @MMAjunkieJohn and I have a story coming to @MMAjunkie shortly. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 17, 2021

It is valid to note that Harry Hunsucker fought less than a month ago when he defended his Hard Rock MMA heavyweight belt against Cory Moon via first-round knockout.

Harry Hunsucker's MMA career

Fighting out of Richmond, Kentucky by way of Cleveland, Ohio, Harry Hunsucker initiated his professional career as a mixed martial artist only in 2015, when he was already 26 years old.

Fighting in HR MMA for most of his amateur and professional career, 'The Hurricane' became the fighting organization's first amateur and professional heavyweight champion.

Harry Hunsucker had a tough life before finding his way into mixed martial arts. He recalled his dark past in one of his visits to Eastern Kentucky University, where he graduated in public speaking.

"I've been through some very tough stuff. I watched my mom be abused. I was abused myself. I was poor, involved with drugs, and thought I would never make anything of myself. Find and hold on to your identity and if you lose it, find it again. Don't abandon friends and family, but limit the time you spend with unsuccessful people," Harry Hunsucker said.

Now, about to make his debut in the world's most famous fighting organization, the heavyweight contender hopes to remain true to his words.

With a professional record of 7-3, Harry Hunsucker will make his first UFC fight against Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who returned to the winning column in his last bout after three consecutive losses.

Harry Hunsucker will make his debut at UFC Vegas 22

The headline bout for UFC Vegas 22 will see Kevin Holland, who fought and won five matches in 2020, make his return to the octagon looking to break another record of fights in a calendar year.

'Trailblazer' will face Derek Brunson, No. 7 in the middleweight rankings, looking to initiate his journey towards the 185 lb belt.

This is what the UFC Vegas 22 fight card looks like for the moment:

Main card

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland (middleweight - main event)

Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell (lightweight - co-main event)

Harry Hunsucker vs. Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Gustavo Lopez vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan (welterweight)

Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz (women's strawweight)

Preliminary card

Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau (women's bantamweight)

Grant Dawson vs. Leonardo Santos (lightweight)

Roman Dolidze vs. Trevin Giles (middleweight)

Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader (bantamweight)

Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko (women's bantamweight)

J.P. Buys vs. Bruno Silva (flyweight)